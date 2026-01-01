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Filmography
Nicholas Cassim
Nicholas Cassim
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Cassim
Nicholas Cassim
Nicholas Cassim
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Mr Inbetween
(2018)
7.1
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey.
(2015)
5.9
Wish You Were Here
(2012)
Filmography
5.8
The Surfer
The Surfer
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8
Mr Inbetween
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2018, USA
7.1
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey.
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2015, Australia
5.9
Wish You Were Here
Wish You Were Here
Detective, Drama
2012, Australia
Watch trailer
Show more
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