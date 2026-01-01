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Nicholas Cassim
Nicholas Cassim Nicholas Cassim
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Cassim

Nicholas Cassim

Nicholas Cassim

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Mr Inbetween 8.0
Mr Inbetween (2018)
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey. 7.1
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey. (2015)
Wish You Were Here 5.9
Wish You Were Here (2012)

Filmography

The Surfer 5.8
The Surfer The Surfer
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Mr Inbetween 8
Mr Inbetween
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2018, USA
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey. 7.1
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey.
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2015, Australia
Wish You Were Here 5.9
Wish You Were Here Wish You Were Here
Detective, Drama 2012, Australia
Watch trailer
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