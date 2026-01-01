Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lutz Halbhubner
Lutz Halbhubner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lutz Halbhubner
Lutz Halbhubner
Lutz Halbhubner
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.8
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
(2012)
5.8
The Rule of Jenny Pen
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.8
The Rule of Jenny Pen
The Rule of Jenny Pen
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2024, New Zealand
Watch trailer
6.8
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Fantasy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree