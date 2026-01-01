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Lutz Halbhubner Lutz Halbhubner
Kinoafisha Persons Lutz Halbhubner

Lutz Halbhubner

Lutz Halbhubner

Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away 6.8
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away (2012)
The Rule of Jenny Pen 5.8
The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Rule of Jenny Pen 5.8
The Rule of Jenny Pen The Rule of Jenny Pen
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, New Zealand
Watch trailer
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away 6.8
Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away
Fantasy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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