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Filmography
Edward Bluemel
Edward Bluemel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Bluemel
Edward Bluemel
Edward Bluemel
Date of Birth
22 May 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Killing Eve
(2018)
7.5
A Discovery of Witches
(2018)
7.3
Castlevania: Nocturne
(2023)
Filmography
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2026, Great Britain
6.2
Washington Black
Drama,
2025, USA
7.2
My Lady Jane
Comedy, History
2024, USA
6.6
Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Drama
2024, Great Britain
We Might Regret This
Drama, Comedy
2024, Great Britain/USA
7.3
Castlevania: Nocturne
Horror, Action, Adventure
2023, USA
5.8
Persuasion
Persuasion
Drama, Romantic
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
A Discovery of Witches
Drama, Romantic, Mystery
2018, Great Britain
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