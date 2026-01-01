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Edward Bluemel
Edward Bluemel Edward Bluemel
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Bluemel

Edward Bluemel

Edward Bluemel

Date of Birth
22 May 1993
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Killing Eve 8.1
Killing Eve (2018)
A Discovery of Witches 7.5
A Discovery of Witches (2018)
Castlevania: Nocturne 7.3
Castlevania: Nocturne (2023)

Filmography

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2026, Great Britain
Washington Black 6.2
Washington Black
Drama, 2025, USA
My Lady Jane 7.2
My Lady Jane
Comedy, History 2024, USA
Belgravia: The Next Chapter 6.6
Belgravia: The Next Chapter
Drama 2024, Great Britain
We Might Regret This
We Might Regret This
Drama, Comedy 2024, Great Britain/USA
Castlevania: Nocturne 7.3
Castlevania: Nocturne
Horror, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Persuasion 5.8
Persuasion Persuasion
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
A Discovery of Witches 7.5
A Discovery of Witches
Drama, Romantic, Mystery 2018, Great Britain
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