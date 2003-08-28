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Lexi Underwood
Lexi Underwood Lexi Underwood
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Lexi Underwood

Lexi Underwood

Date of Birth
28 August 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
155 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Little Fires Everywhere 7.2
Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
Sneakerella 4.3
Sneakerella (2021)

Filmography

Sneakerella 4.3
Sneakerella Sneakerella
Comedy, Family, Musical 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Little Fires Everywhere 7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
Drama, Family, 2020, USA
Show more
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