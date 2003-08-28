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Filmography
Lexi Underwood
Lexi Underwood
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lexi Underwood
Lexi Underwood
Lexi Underwood
Date of Birth
28 August 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Height
155 cm (5 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
(2020)
4.3
Sneakerella
(2021)
Filmography
4.3
Sneakerella
Sneakerella
Comedy, Family, Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Little Fires Everywhere
Drama, Family,
2020, USA
Show more
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