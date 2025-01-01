Menu
Amadeus Serafini
Date of Birth
7 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
7.7
Scream: The TV Series
(2015)
5.9
The Painted
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
The Painted
The Painted
Horror, Thriller
2025, USA
7.7
Scream: The TV Series
Horror, Detective
2015, USA
