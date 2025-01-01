Menu
Amadeus Serafini

Date of Birth
7 July 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Filmography

The Painted 5.9
The Painted The Painted
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Scream: The TV Series 7.7
Scream: The TV Series
Horror, Detective 2015, USA
