"Scream: The TV Series" is a television series based on the cult film franchise by director Wes Craven. The story takes place in the provincial town of Lakewood, where a series of brutal murders occur. The killer hides behind the Ghost mask and wields a large knife as their weapon, leaving no clues behind. The catalyst for the bloodshed is a video uploaded on YouTube by an anonymous user with the intention of bullying. Students from the local college take it upon themselves to investigate the crimes.

