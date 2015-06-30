Menu
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7
6 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Scream: The TV Series

Scream: The TV Series (2015 - 2019)

Scream: The TV Series 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel VH1
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Scream: The TV Series" is a television series based on the cult film franchise by director Wes Craven. The story takes place in the provincial town of Lakewood, where a series of brutal murders occur. The killer hides behind the Ghost mask and wields a large knife as their weapon, leaving no clues behind. The catalyst for the bloodshed is a video uploaded on YouTube by an anonymous user with the intention of bullying. Students from the local college take it upon themselves to investigate the crimes.
Creator
Jay Beattie
Dan Dworkin
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Kym
Tyler Posey
Tyler Posey Shane
Carlson Young Brooke Maddox
RJ Cyler
RJ Cyler Deion Elliot
TV series in Collections
TV Series Inspired by Popular Films TV Series Inspired by Popular Films

7.7
7 IMDb
Seasons
Scream: The TV Series - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
Scream: The TV Series - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 12 episodes
 
Scream: The TV Series - Season 3 Season 3
2019, 6 episodes
 
Stills
