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Esther Smith
Esther Smith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Esther Smith
Esther Smith
Esther Smith
Date of Birth
28 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Skins
(2007)
7.8
Trying
(2020)
7.7
Uncle
(2014)
Filmography
7.8
Trying
Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
7.7
Uncle
Comedy
2014, Great Britain
7.1
Cuckoo
Comedy
2012, Great Britain
8.1
Skins
Drama, Comedy
2007, Great Britain
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