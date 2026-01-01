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Matt Stokoe
Matt Stokoe Matt Stokoe
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Stokoe

Matt Stokoe

Matt Stokoe

Date of Birth
31 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Misfits 8.0
Misfits (2009)
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers (2014)
Bodyguard 7.9
Bodyguard (2018)

Filmography

After the Flood
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
Lord of Misrule 4.3
Lord of Misrule Lord of Misrule
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Cursed 5.8
Cursed
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Great Britain/Australia
Bodyguard 7.9
Bodyguard
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2018, Great Britain
Jamestown 7.1
Jamestown
Drama, History 2017, Great Britain
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure 2014, Great Britain
Devil's Pass 6.3
Devil's Pass The Dyatlov pass incident
Horror, Thriller 2013, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
Misfits 8
Misfits
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Great Britain
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