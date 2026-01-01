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Filmography
Matt Stokoe
Matt Stokoe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Stokoe
Matt Stokoe
Matt Stokoe
Date of Birth
31 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.0
Misfits
(2009)
7.9
The Musketeers
(2014)
7.9
Bodyguard
(2018)
Filmography
After the Flood
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
4.3
Lord of Misrule
Lord of Misrule
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Cursed
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2020, Great Britain/Australia
7.9
Bodyguard
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2018, Great Britain
7.1
Jamestown
Drama, History
2017, Great Britain
7.9
The Musketeers
Drama, Action, Adventure
2014, Great Britain
6.3
Devil's Pass
The Dyatlov pass incident
Horror, Thriller
2013, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
8
Misfits
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2009, Great Britain
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