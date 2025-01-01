Menu
Phoebe Dynevor
Awards
Awards and nominations of Phoebe Dynevor
Phoebe Dynevor
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Phoebe Dynevor
BAFTA Awards 2024
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
