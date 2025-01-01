Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Phoebe Dynevor Awards

Awards and nominations of Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor
Awards and nominations of Phoebe Dynevor
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more