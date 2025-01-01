Menu
Anna Torv Awards

Awards and nominations of Anna Torv

Anna Torv
Awards and nominations of Anna Torv
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Kiss
Nominee
