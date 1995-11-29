Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Laura Marano
Laura Marano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Marano
Laura Marano
Laura Marano
Date of Birth
29 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.4
Above and Below
(2026)
Tickets
6.3
The War with Grandpa
(2020)
6.3
Liv and Maddie
(2013)
Filmography
7.4
Above and Below
Above and Below
Action, Thriller
2026, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.2
Choose Love
Choose Love
Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
5.4
The Royal Treatment
The Royal Treatment
Comedy, Romantic
2022, New Zealand
Watch trailer
6.3
The War with Grandpa
War with Grandpa
Comedy, Family
2020, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Perfect Date
The Perfect Date
Comedy, Romantic
2019, USA
6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family
2013, USA
6.1
Austin & Ally
Comedy, Family, Music
2011, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree