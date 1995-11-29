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Laura Marano Laura Marano
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Marano

Laura Marano

Laura Marano

Date of Birth
29 November 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Above and Below 7.4
Above and Below (2026)
The War with Grandpa 6.3
The War with Grandpa (2020)
Liv and Maddie 6.3
Liv and Maddie (2013)

Filmography

Above and Below 7.4
Above and Below Above and Below
Action, Thriller 2026, USA / Spain
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Tickets
Choose Love 5.2
Choose Love Choose Love
Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
The Royal Treatment 5.4
The Royal Treatment The Royal Treatment
Comedy, Romantic 2022, New Zealand
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The War with Grandpa 6.3
The War with Grandpa War with Grandpa
Comedy, Family 2020, USA
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The Perfect Date 5.8
The Perfect Date The Perfect Date
Comedy, Romantic 2019, USA
Liv and Maddie 6.3
Liv and Maddie
Drama, Comedy, Family 2013, USA
Austin & Ally 6.1
Austin & Ally
Comedy, Family, Music 2011, USA
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