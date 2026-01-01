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Erica Tazel
Erica Tazel Erica Tazel
Kinoafisha Persons Erica Tazel

Erica Tazel

Erica Tazel

Date of Birth
31 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Justified 8.2
Justified (2010)
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight (2017)
Roots 7.4
Roots (2016)

Filmography

Big George Foreman 6.8
Big George Foreman Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
Biography, Drama, Sport 2023, USA
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All American: Homecoming 6.2
All American: Homecoming
Drama, Sport 2022, USA
Lovecraft Country 6.9
Lovecraft Country
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Truth Be Told 7
Truth Be Told
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
God Friended Me 6.8
God Friended Me
Drama, Family, Detective 2018, USA
The Good Fight 8.2
The Good Fight
Drama 2017, USA
Roots 7.4
Roots
Drama, History, 2016, USA
Justified 8.2
Justified
Drama, Crime, Western 2010, USA
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