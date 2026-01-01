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Filmography
Erica Tazel
Erica Tazel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erica Tazel
Erica Tazel
Erica Tazel
Date of Birth
31 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.2
Justified
(2010)
8.2
The Good Fight
(2017)
7.4
Roots
(2016)
Filmography
6.8
Big George Foreman
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
Biography, Drama, Sport
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
All American: Homecoming
Drama, Sport
2022, USA
6.9
Lovecraft Country
Horror, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
7
Truth Be Told
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
6.8
God Friended Me
Drama, Family, Detective
2018, USA
8.2
The Good Fight
Drama
2017, USA
7.4
Roots
Drama, History,
2016, USA
8.2
Justified
Drama, Crime, Western
2010, USA
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