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Matt Lauria
Matt Lauria Matt Lauria
Kinoafisha Persons Matt Lauria

Matt Lauria

Matt Lauria

Date of Birth
22 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Person of Interest 8.2
Person of Interest (2011)
Kingdom 8.1
Kingdom (2014)
The Chicago Code 7.5
The Chicago Code (2011)

Filmography

Sheriff Country 6.5
Sheriff Country
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
CSI: Vegas 7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime 2021, USA
Calls 7.5
Calls
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, France/USA
Little Birds 5.8
Little Birds
Drama, Romantic 2020, Great Britain
Shaft 6.4
Shaft Shaft
Action, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Tell Me a Story 7.1
Tell Me a Story
Drama, Thriller 2018, USA
Dimension 404 6.2
Dimension 404
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective, 2017, USA
Kingdom 8.1
Kingdom
Drama, Family, Sport 2014, USA
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