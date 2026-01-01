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About
Filmography
Matt Lauria
Matt Lauria
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Lauria
Matt Lauria
Matt Lauria
Date of Birth
22 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
Person of Interest
(2011)
8.1
Kingdom
(2014)
7.5
The Chicago Code
(2011)
Filmography
6.5
Sheriff Country
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
7.5
Calls
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, France/USA
5.8
Little Birds
Drama, Romantic
2020, Great Britain
6.4
Shaft
Shaft
Action, Crime, Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Tell Me a Story
Drama, Thriller
2018, USA
6.2
Dimension 404
Drama, Sci-Fi, Detective,
2017, USA
8.1
Kingdom
Drama, Family, Sport
2014, USA
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