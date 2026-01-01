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Filmography
Natasha Leggero
Natasha Leggero
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasha Leggero
Natasha Leggero
Natasha Leggero
Date of Birth
26 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.4
The Midnight Gospel
(2020)
7.6
Ugly Americans
(2010)
7.5
Poker Face
(2023)
Filmography
Mating Season
Romantic, Comedy
2026, USA
5.3
F Valentines Day
F Valentines Day
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
6.1
Stop! That! Train!
Stop! That! Train!
Action, Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Bat-Family
Action, Adventure
2025, USA
5.9
The Napa Boys
The Napa Boys
Adventure, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective
2023, USA
6.4
Old Dads
Old Dads
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
First Time Female Director
First Time Female Director
Comedy
2023, USA
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