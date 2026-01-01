Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natasha Leggero
Natasha Leggero Natasha Leggero
Kinoafisha Persons Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero

Natasha Leggero

Date of Birth
26 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Midnight Gospel 8.4
The Midnight Gospel (2020)
Ugly Americans 7.6
Ugly Americans (2010)
Poker Face 7.5
Poker Face (2023)

Filmography

Mating Season
Mating Season
Romantic, Comedy 2026, USA
F Valentines Day 5.3
F Valentines Day F Valentines Day
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Stop! That! Train! 6.1
Stop! That! Train! Stop! That! Train!
Action, Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Bat-Family
Bat-Family
Action, Adventure 2025, USA
The Napa Boys 5.9
The Napa Boys The Napa Boys
Adventure, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Poker Face 7.5
Poker Face
Drama, Detective 2023, USA
Old Dads 6.4
Old Dads Old Dads
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
First Time Female Director 5.9
First Time Female Director First Time Female Director
Comedy 2023, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more