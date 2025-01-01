Alena Smith

Menu
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Actress
Popular Films
7.2
Dickinson
(2019)
6.9
The Affair
(2014)
5.7
The Bad Guys
(2015)
Filmography
7.2
Dickinson
Drama, Comedy, History
2019, USA
5.7
The Bad Guys
The Bad Guys
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
6.9
The Affair
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA
The Newsroom
Drama
2012, USA
