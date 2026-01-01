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Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs
Date of Birth
28 June 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.8
Quiz Show
(1994)
7.2
Girl Meets World
(2014)
5.7
Maybe I Do
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2014
1994
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Writer
2
Producer
2
Director
1
Creator
1
5.7
Maybe I Do
Maybe I Do
Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Girl Meets World
Drama, Comedy, Family
2014, USA
7.8
Quiz Show
Quiz Show
Drama
1994, USA
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