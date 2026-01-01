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Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs Michael Jacobs
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs

Date of Birth
28 June 1955
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show (1994)
Girl Meets World 7.2
Girl Meets World (2014)
Maybe I Do 5.7
Maybe I Do (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Maybe I Do 5.7
Maybe I Do Maybe I Do
Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Girl Meets World 7.2
Girl Meets World
Drama, Comedy, Family 2014, USA
Quiz Show 7.8
Quiz Show Quiz Show
Drama 1994, USA
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