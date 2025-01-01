Menu
Lena Waithe
Lena Waithe
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lena Waithe
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
