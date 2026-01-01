Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Sean Maher
Sean Maher
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Maher
Sean Maher
Sean Maher
Date of Birth
16 April 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.9
Firefly
(2002)
8.2
The Mentalist
(2008)
7.6
Serenity
(2005)
Filmography
6.8
Batman: Bad Blood
Batman: Bad Blood
Action, Adventure, Animation
2016, USA
7.1
Batman vs. Robin
Batman vs. Robin
Action, Adventure, Animation
2015, USA
6.7
Son of Batman
Son of Batman
Action, Adventure, Animation
2014, USA
4.9
Best Friends Forever
Best Friends Forever
Drama
2013, USA
6.1
Much Ado About Nothing
Much Ado About Nothing
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Drop Dead Diva
Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
7.4
Warehouse 13
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
7.2
Make It or Break It
Drama, Comedy, Sport
2009, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree