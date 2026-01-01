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Mike Barker
Mike Barker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Barker
Mike Barker
Mike Barker
Date of Birth
29 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.2
Family Guy
(1999)
7.7
The Sandman
(2022)
6.9
American Dad!
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2011
2009
2005
1999
All
7
TV Shows
7
Producer
1
Writer
1
Actor
1
Creator
1
Director
5
Malice
Thriller
2025, USA
7.7
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
6.8
Hit & Run
Drama, Action, Thriller
2021, Israel/USA
6
Moby Dick
Drama, Action, Adventure,
2011, Germany
6.3
Sea Wolf
Drama, Adventure, Romantic,
2009, Canada/Germany
6.9
American Dad!
Comedy, Family
2005, USA
8.2
Family Guy
Comedy, Family
1999, USA
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