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Mike Barker
Mike Barker Mike Barker
Kinoafisha Persons Mike Barker

Mike Barker

Mike Barker

Date of Birth
29 November 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Family Guy 8.2
Family Guy (1999)
The Sandman 7.7
The Sandman (2022)
American Dad! 6.9
American Dad! (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Malice
Malice
Thriller 2025, USA
The Sandman 7.7
The Sandman
Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
Hit & Run 6.8
Hit & Run
Drama, Action, Thriller 2021, Israel/USA
Moby Dick 6
Moby Dick
Drama, Action, Adventure, 2011, Germany
Sea Wolf 6.3
Sea Wolf
Drama, Adventure, Romantic, 2009, Canada/Germany
American Dad! 6.9
American Dad!
Comedy, Family 2005, USA
Family Guy 8.2
Family Guy
Comedy, Family 1999, USA
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