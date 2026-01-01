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Filmography
Massimo Cagnina
Massimo Cagnina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Massimo Cagnina
Massimo Cagnina
Massimo Cagnina
Date of Birth
1 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
When in Rome
(2024)
6.3
In memoria di me
(2007)
6.0
So tutto di te
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
When in Rome
Rom
Drama, Romantic
2024, Denmark / Italy
6
So tutto di te
So tutto di te
Comedy, Family
2023, Italy
Watch trailer
5.4
Maledetta primavera
Maledetta primavera
Comedy
2020, Italy
4.9
Once Upon a Time... in Bethlehem
Il primo Natale
Comedy
2019, Italy
Watch trailer
5.1
Cetto c'è senzadubbiamente
Cetto c'è senzadubbiamente
Comedy
2019, Italy
6.3
In memoria di me
In memoria di me
Drama
2007, Italy
Show more
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