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Massimo Cagnina
Massimo Cagnina Massimo Cagnina
Kinoafisha Persons Massimo Cagnina

Massimo Cagnina

Massimo Cagnina

Date of Birth
1 February 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

When in Rome 6.4
When in Rome (2024)
In memoria di me 6.3
In memoria di me (2007)
So tutto di te 6.0
So tutto di te (2023)

Filmography

When in Rome 6.4
When in Rome Rom
Drama, Romantic 2024, Denmark / Italy
So tutto di te 6
So tutto di te So tutto di te
Comedy, Family 2023, Italy
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Maledetta primavera 5.4
Maledetta primavera Maledetta primavera
Comedy 2020, Italy
Once Upon a Time... in Bethlehem 4.9
Once Upon a Time... in Bethlehem Il primo Natale
Comedy 2019, Italy
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Cetto c'è senzadubbiamente 5.1
Cetto c'è senzadubbiamente Cetto c'è senzadubbiamente
Comedy 2019, Italy
In memoria di me 6.3
In memoria di me In memoria di me
Drama 2007, Italy
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