Mariya Shulgina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Shulgina
Popular Films
7.5
Pochka
(2022)
7.4
Ya «lyubila» muzha
(2023)
7.1
Filmography
Tovarisch mayor
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.4
Liar
Lgunya
Comedy, Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
7.4
Comedy
2023, Russia
7.1
Comedy, Crime
2023, Russia
7.5
Pochka
Drama, Comedy
2022, Russia
7
Strana Sasha
Strana Sasha
Romantic, Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
4.9
Instalayf
Drama, Comedy
2021, Russia
4.7
Lyubov bez razmera
Lyubov bez razmera
Romantic, Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Another Woman
Davay razvedyomsya!
Comedy
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
The Best Employee
The Best Employee
Comedy, Short
2017, Russia
6.2
Vostok-Zapad
Drama, Romantic
2016, Ukraine/Turkey
