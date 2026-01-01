Menu
Mariya Shulgina
Filmography

Genre
Year
Tovarisch mayor
Comedy 2025, Russia
Liar 6.4
Liar Lgunya
Comedy, Drama 2024, Russia
Ya «lyubila» muzha 7.4
Ya «lyubila» muzha
Comedy 2023, Russia
YA «lyubila» muzha 7.1
YA «lyubila» muzha YA «lyubila» muzha
Comedy, Crime 2023, Russia
Pochka 7.5
Pochka
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
Strana Sasha 7
Strana Sasha Strana Sasha
Romantic, Comedy 2022, Russia
Instalayf 4.9
Instalayf
Drama, Comedy 2021, Russia
Lyubov bez razmera 4.7
Lyubov bez razmera Lyubov bez razmera
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Russia
Another Woman 6
Another Woman Davay razvedyomsya!
Comedy 2019, Russia
The Best Employee The Best Employee
Comedy, Short 2017, Russia
Vostok-Zapad 6.2
Vostok-Zapad
Drama, Romantic 2016, Ukraine/Turkey
