Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Banksy Awards

Awards and nominations of Banksy

Banksy
Awards and nominations of Banksy
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Documentary Feature
Nominee
 Best Documentary Feature
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Nominee
 Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more