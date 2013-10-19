Menu
Andrey Kuznecov
Date of Birth
29 October 1961
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
19 October 2013
Popular Films
8.5
Trepachi
(2023)
0.0
The Chief
(2011)
0.0
Strazhi Otchizny
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2023
2021
2019
2018
2015
2011
2010
2004
All
8
Films
1
TV Shows
7
Director
3
Actor
5
8.5
Trepachi
Comedy
2023, Russia
Mentozavry
Comedy, Detective
2021, Russia
Strazhi Otchizny
Action
2019, Russia
Krasnodarskiy sprut. Korrupciya po-sovetski
Documentary
2018, Russia
Policeyskiy uchastok
Detective
2015, Russia
The Chief
Crime, Drama
2011, Russia
Nanolyubov
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2010, Russia
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya
Comedy, Romantic
2004, Russia
