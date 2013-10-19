Menu
Andrey Kuznecov

Date of Birth
29 October 1961
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
19 October 2013

Popular Films

Trepachi 8.5
Trepachi (2023)
The Chief 0.0
The Chief (2011)
Strazhi Otchizny 0.0
Strazhi Otchizny (2019)

Filmography

Trepachi 8.5
Trepachi
Comedy 2023, Russia
Mentozavry
Mentozavry
Comedy, Detective 2021, Russia
Strazhi Otchizny
Strazhi Otchizny
Action 2019, Russia
Krasnodarskiy sprut. Korrupciya po-sovetski
Krasnodarskiy sprut. Korrupciya po-sovetski
Documentary 2018, Russia
Policeyskiy uchastok
Policeyskiy uchastok
Detective 2015, Russia
The Chief
The Chief
Crime, Drama 2011, Russia
Nanolyubov
Nanolyubov
Drama, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2010, Russia
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya
Comedy, Romantic 2004, Russia
