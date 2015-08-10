"Police Station" is a detective series about Polina Levashova, a widow who is forced to hide with her family in a small town under a fictional surname. She witnessed the murder of her husband, a prosecutor who was gathering compromising information on officials. Now a hunt for Major Polina begins, and the police intend to protect their colleague. Polina decides to lead the provincial police department to protect her children and cope with her loss through work, but her male colleagues are not happy with the new boss...

