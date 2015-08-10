Menu
Policeyskiy uchastok

Policeyskiy uchastok (2015 - 2015)

Полицейский участок 18+
Production year 2015
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Police Station" is a detective series about Polina Levashova, a widow who is forced to hide with her family in a small town under a fictional surname. She witnessed the murder of her husband, a prosecutor who was gathering compromising information on officials. Now a hunt for Major Polina begins, and the police intend to protect their colleague. Polina decides to lead the provincial police department to protect her children and cope with her loss through work, but her male colleagues are not happy with the new boss...
Cast
Anna Snatkina
Petr Logachev
Oleg Dolin
Andrey Chernyshov
Roman Ageev
Mihail Tarabukin
Cast and Crew

5 IMDb
Seasons
Policeyskiy uchastok - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 16 episodes
 
