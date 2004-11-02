"My Beautiful Nanny" is a multi-series comedy show that is a remake of a well-known American series. The plot revolves around a young woman named Victoria. She spent her entire childhood in Mariupol, Ukraine, and then moved to the outskirts of the Russian capital. The main character got a job at her fiancé Anton's wedding salon, but he was in no hurry to propose to her. Later, Vika found out that her boyfriend had replaced her with another woman. Left on the street, the heroine starts selling cosmetics. By mistake, she ends up in the house of the famous Russian producer Maxim, who mistakes her for a new nanny for his children. When the truth is revealed, the man decides to keep Victoria as a temporary assistant.

