Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Moya prekrasnaya nyanya

Moya prekrasnaya nyanya (2004 - 2009)

Моя прекрасная няня 18+
Production year 2004
Country Russia
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel СТС
Runtime 86 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"My Beautiful Nanny" is a multi-series comedy show that is a remake of a well-known American series. The plot revolves around a young woman named Victoria. She spent her entire childhood in Mariupol, Ukraine, and then moved to the outskirts of the Russian capital. The main character got a job at her fiancé Anton's wedding salon, but he was in no hurry to propose to her. Later, Vika found out that her boyfriend had replaced her with another woman. Left on the street, the heroine starts selling cosmetics. By mistake, she ends up in the house of the famous Russian producer Maxim, who mistakes her for a new nanny for his children. When the truth is revealed, the man decides to keep Victoria as a temporary assistant.
Cast
Cast
Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk
Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk
Olesya Zheleznyak
Olesya Zheleznyak
Olga Prokofeva
Olga Prokofeva
Sergey Zhigunov
Sergey Zhigunov
Boris Smolkin
Boris Smolkin
Mikhail Kozakov
Mikhail Kozakov
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Best Series About Children Best Series About Children

Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
4.5 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 25 episodes
 
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya - Season 2 Season 2
2004, 20 episodes
 
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya - Season 3 Season 3
2005, 23 episodes
 
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya - Season 4 Season 4
2005, 20 episodes
 
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya - Season 5 Season 5
2005, 16 episodes
 
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya - Season 6 Season 6
2005, 29 episodes
 
Moya prekrasnaya nyanya - Season 7 Season 7
2008, 40 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more