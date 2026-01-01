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Aleksandr Guriev Aleksandr Guriev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Guriev

Aleksandr Guriev

Aleksandr Guriev

Date of Birth
23 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Kot i Ko. 6.6
Kot i Ko. (1990)
Glasha i kikimora 6.2
Glasha i kikimora (1992)
Po lunnoy doroge 5.2
Po lunnoy doroge (1991)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vspominaj menya
Vspominaj menya
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Prizrachnaya svyaz
Prizrachnaya svyaz
Romantic, 2025, Russia
Ostanetsa vernost
Ostanetsa vernost
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Glasha i kikimora 6.2
Glasha i kikimora Glasha i kikimora
Animation, Short 1992, Russia
Po lunnoy doroge 5.2
Po lunnoy doroge Po lunnoy doroge
Animation, Short 1991, USSR
Kot i Ko. 6.6
Kot i Ko. Kot i Ko.
Animation, Short 1990, USSR
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