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TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Guriev
Aleksandr Guriev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Guriev
Aleksandr Guriev
Aleksandr Guriev
Date of Birth
23 September 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Kot i Ko.
(1990)
6.2
Glasha i kikimora
(1992)
5.2
Po lunnoy doroge
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Drama
Romantic
Short
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
1992
1991
1990
All
6
Films
3
TV Shows
3
Writer
2
Director
2
Actor
3
Vspominaj menya
Romantic, Drama
2026, Russia
Prizrachnaya svyaz
Romantic,
2025, Russia
Ostanetsa vernost
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
6.2
Glasha i kikimora
Glasha i kikimora
Animation, Short
1992, Russia
5.2
Po lunnoy doroge
Po lunnoy doroge
Animation, Short
1991, USSR
6.6
Kot i Ko.
Kot i Ko.
Animation, Short
1990, USSR
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