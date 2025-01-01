Menu
Aleksandr Levin
Aleksandr Levin

Aleksandr Levin

Date of Birth
14 February 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 1 TV Shows 5 Actor 6
Telohraniteli 8.7
Telohraniteli
Comedy, Crime 2023, Russia
Zapasnyy vyhod
Zapasnyy vyhod
Comedy, Detective 2022, Russia
Bez pamyati
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2022, Russia
Kak ya stal russkim
Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy 2015, Russia
Bars i Lyalka
Bars i Lyalka
Detective 2014, Russia
Informant 5.3
Informant Informant
Drama 1988, USSR
