Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Levin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Levin
Aleksandr Levin
Date of Birth
14 February 1960
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
8.7
Telohraniteli
(2023)
5.2
Informant
(1988)
0.0
Zapasnyy vyhod
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2022
2015
2014
1988
All
6
Films
1
TV Shows
5
Actor
6
8.7
Telohraniteli
Comedy, Crime
2023, Russia
Zapasnyy vyhod
Comedy, Detective
2022, Russia
Bez pamyati
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Russia
Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy
2015, Russia
Bars i Lyalka
Detective
2014, Russia
5.3
Informant
Informant
Drama
1988, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree