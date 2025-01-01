Menu
Andrey Strugovec
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Strugovec
Andrey Strugovec
Date of Birth
14 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
5.4
Let Me Kiss You... At the Wedding
(2013)
0.0
V odnu reku dvazhdy
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2013
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
V odnu reku dvazhdy
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
5.4
Let Me Kiss You... At the Wedding
Let Me Kiss You... at a Wedding
Comedy
2013, Russia
