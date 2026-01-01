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Lana Parrilla
Lana Parrilla Lana Parrilla
Kinoafisha Persons Lana Parrilla

Lana Parrilla

Lana Parrilla

Date of Birth
15 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Why Women Kill 7.8
Why Women Kill (2019)
Once Upon a Time 7.6
Once Upon a Time (2011)
The Rainmaker 7.5
The Rainmaker (2025)

Filmography

The Rainmaker 7.5
The Rainmaker
Drama 2025, USA
Spider 5.8
Spider Atlas
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Tax Collector 5.3
The Tax Collector The Tax Collector
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Watch trailer
Why Women Kill 7.8
Why Women Kill
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, USA
Once Upon a Time 7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
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News about Lana Parrilla’s private life
Still from the series 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (2022)
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Is Back in the Courtroom – But Is It Justice or Just Another Drama?
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