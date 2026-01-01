Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Articles
Lana Parrilla
Lana Parrilla
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lana Parrilla
Lana Parrilla
Lana Parrilla
Date of Birth
15 July 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Why Women Kill
(2019)
7.6
Once Upon a Time
(2011)
7.5
The Rainmaker
(2025)
Filmography
7.5
The Rainmaker
Drama
2025, USA
5.8
Spider
Atlas
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The Tax Collector
The Tax Collector
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2020, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Why Women Kill
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, USA
7.6
Once Upon a Time
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
2011, USA
Show more
News about Lana Parrilla’s private life
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Is Back in the Courtroom – But Is It Justice or Just Another Drama?
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree