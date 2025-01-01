Menu
Albert Pintó
Date of Birth
28 October 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Money Heist 8.6
Money Heist (2017)
Nowhere 6.5
Nowhere (2023)
32 Malasana Street 6.0
32 Malasana Street (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 2 TV Shows 3 Director 5
Berlin
Berlin
Crime, Drama 2023, Spain
Nowhere 6.5
Nowhere Nowhere
Drama, Thriller 2023, Spain
Sky Rojo
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2021, Spain
32 Malasana Street 6
32 Malasana Street 32 Malasana Street / Malasaña 32
Horror 2020, Spain
Watch trailer
Money Heist 8.6
Money Heist
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, Spain
