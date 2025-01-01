Menu
Albert Pintó
Albert Pintó
Date of Birth
28 October 1985
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
8.6
Money Heist
(2017)
6.5
Nowhere
(2023)
6.0
32 Malasana Street
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2021
2020
2017
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Director
5
Berlin
Crime, Drama
2023, Spain
6.5
Nowhere
Nowhere
Drama, Thriller
2023, Spain
Sky Rojo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2021, Spain
6
32 Malasana Street
32 Malasana Street / Malasaña 32
Horror
2020, Spain
Watch trailer
8.6
Money Heist
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, Spain
