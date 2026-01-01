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Mark Rowley
Mark Rowley Mark Rowley
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Rowley

Mark Rowley

Mark Rowley

Date of Birth
29 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Luther 8.4
Luther (2010)
The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom (2015)
One Day 7.9
One Day (2024)

Filmography

The Dark
The Dark
Crime, Thriller 2026, Great Britain
One Day 7.9
One Day
Drama, Romantic, 2024, USA
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die 7.5
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Action, Drama, History 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
T.I.M. 5.5
T.I.M. T.I.M.
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The North Water 7.5
The North Water
Drama, Mystery, 2021, Great Britain
Guns Akimbo 7
Guns Akimbo Guns Akimbo
Action, Comedy 2019, Great Britain / Germany / New Zealand
Watch trailer
The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom
Drama, Action, History 2015, USA
Luther 8.4
Luther
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2010, Great Britain
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