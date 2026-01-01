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About
Filmography
Mark Rowley
Mark Rowley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Rowley
Mark Rowley
Mark Rowley
Date of Birth
29 January 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.4
Luther
(2010)
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
7.9
One Day
(2024)
Filmography
The Dark
Crime, Thriller
2026, Great Britain
7.9
One Day
Drama, Romantic,
2024, USA
7.5
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Action, Drama, History
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
T.I.M.
T.I.M.
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.5
The North Water
Drama, Mystery,
2021, Great Britain
7
Guns Akimbo
Guns Akimbo
Action, Comedy
2019, Great Britain / Germany / New Zealand
Watch trailer
8.3
The Last Kingdom
Drama, Action, History
2015, USA
8.4
Luther
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2010, Great Britain
Show more
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