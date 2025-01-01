Menu
Aleksandr Krasovskiy

Date of Birth
6 March 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Russian Raid 5.9
Russian Raid (2020)
Tverskaya 0.0
Tverskaya (2022)
Detektiv na vse ruki. Devichi sekrety 0.0
Detektiv na vse ruki. Devichi sekrety (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 1 TV Shows 5 Actor 6
Bolshaya voda
Action, Detective, Adventure 2025, Russia
Tverskaya. Lyuboj cenoj
Tverskaya. Lyuboj cenoj
Detective 2024, Russia
Detektiv na vse ruki. Devichi sekrety
Detektiv na vse ruki. Devichi sekrety
Detective 2023, Russia
Tverskaya
Tverskaya
Drama, Detective 2022, Russia
Dva
Dva
Comedy 2021, Russia
Russian Raid 5.9
Russian Raid Russkiy Reyd
Action 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
