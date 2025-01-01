Menu
Aleksandr Krasovskiy
Date of Birth
6 March 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
5.9
Russian Raid
(2020)
0.0
Tverskaya
(2022)
0.0
Detektiv na vse ruki. Devichi sekrety
(2023)
Filmography
5
Actor
6
Bolshaya voda
Action, Detective, Adventure
2025, Russia
Tverskaya. Lyuboj cenoj
Detective
2024, Russia
Detektiv na vse ruki. Devichi sekrety
Detective
2023, Russia
Tverskaya
Drama, Detective
2022, Russia
Dva
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.9
Russian Raid
Russkiy Reyd
Action
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
