Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Linda Caridi
Linda Caridi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Caridi
Linda Caridi
Linda Caridi
Date of Birth
11 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Superheroes
(2021)
7.3
Last Night of Amore
(2023)
5.9
The Ties
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2021
2020
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
7.3
Last Night of Amore
L'ultima notte di Amore
Drama, Thriller
2023, Italy
5.2
Diabolik: Ginko Attacks
Diabolik - Ginko all'attacco!
Action, Crime, Detective
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
7.5
Superheroes
Supereroi
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
The Ties
Lacci
Drama
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree