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Linda Caridi
Linda Caridi Linda Caridi
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Caridi

Linda Caridi

Linda Caridi

Date of Birth
11 April 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

Superheroes 7.5
Superheroes (2021)
Last Night of Amore 7.3
Last Night of Amore (2023)
The Ties 5.9
The Ties (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Last Night of Amore 7.3
Last Night of Amore L'ultima notte di Amore
Drama, Thriller 2023, Italy
Diabolik: Ginko Attacks 5.2
Diabolik: Ginko Attacks Diabolik - Ginko all'attacco!
Action, Crime, Detective 2022, Italy
Watch trailer
Superheroes 7.5
Superheroes Supereroi
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
The Ties 5.9
The Ties Lacci
Drama 2020, Italy
Watch trailer
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