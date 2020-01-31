Menu
9.3 IMDb Rating: 8.1
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class (2020 - 2020)

Itaewon Class 18+
Production year 2020
Country South Korea
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 20 minutes
TV channel jTBC
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 21 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

"Itaewon Class" is a Korean drama series about a young man who dreams of opening his own business. Park Sae Roy lost his father due to the actions of a local restaurant mogul and his unruly son. Seeking revenge, he finds himself behind bars. However, during his time in prison, he realizes that revenge is a dish best served cold. Now, he has decided to prove his righteousness without resorting to violence - using his intellect, diligence, and loyal friends. He must start from scratch to create a successful restaurant and face his rival one-on-one.
Cast
Chris Lyon
Kim Da-mi
Yoo Jae-myeong
Park Seo-joon
Kwon Na-ra
Kim Dong-hee
Cast and Crew

Series rating

9.3
Rate 12 votes
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
Itaewon Class - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 16 episodes
 
Stills
