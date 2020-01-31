"Itaewon Class" is a Korean drama series about a young man who dreams of opening his own business. Park Sae Roy lost his father due to the actions of a local restaurant mogul and his unruly son. Seeking revenge, he finds himself behind bars. However, during his time in prison, he realizes that revenge is a dish best served cold. Now, he has decided to prove his righteousness without resorting to violence - using his intellect, diligence, and loyal friends. He must start from scratch to create a successful restaurant and face his rival one-on-one.

Expand