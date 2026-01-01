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Margarita Reyes
Margarita Reyes Margarita Reyes
Kinoafisha Persons Margarita Reyes

Margarita Reyes

Margarita Reyes

Date of Birth
15 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Life I Can't Remember 6.7
The Life I Can't Remember (2024)
A Christmas Murder Mystery 6.2
A Christmas Murder Mystery (2025)
5.4
Do You Fear What I Fear (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Like Father Like Son 4
Like Father Like Son Like Father, Like Son
Thriller 2025, USA
5.4
Do You Fear What I Fear Do You Fear What I Fear
Drama, Detective 2025, USA
A Christmas Murder Mystery 6.3
A Christmas Murder Mystery A Christmas Murder Mystery
Detective 2025, USA
Gunner 3
Gunner Gunner
Action 2024, USA
Watch trailer
The Life I Can't Remember 6.7
The Life I Can't Remember The Life I Can't Remember
Detective 2024, USA
The Assent 3.4
The Assent The Assent
Mystery, Thriller 2019, USA
Watch trailer
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