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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Margarita Reyes
Margarita Reyes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margarita Reyes
Margarita Reyes
Margarita Reyes
Date of Birth
15 March 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
The Life I Can't Remember
(2024)
6.2
A Christmas Murder Mystery
(2025)
5.4
Do You Fear What I Fear
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2019
All
6
Films
6
Producer
4
Actress
3
4
Like Father Like Son
Like Father, Like Son
Thriller
2025, USA
5.4
Do You Fear What I Fear
Do You Fear What I Fear
Drama, Detective
2025, USA
6.3
A Christmas Murder Mystery
A Christmas Murder Mystery
Detective
2025, USA
3
Gunner
Gunner
Action
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Life I Can't Remember
The Life I Can't Remember
Detective
2024, USA
3.4
The Assent
The Assent
Mystery, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
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