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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lewis Tan
Lewis Tan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lewis Tan
Lewis Tan
Lewis Tan
Date of Birth
4 February 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.1
Mortal Kombat II
(2026)
Tickets
6.7
Mortal Kombat
(2021)
6.6
About Fate
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adaptation
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2022
2021
2009
All
8
Films
8
Actor
8
8.1
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat 2
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
Action, Comedy, Crime
2026, USA
5.6
Copperhead
Safe House
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Wildcat
Wildcat
Action, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
4.4
Fistful of Vengeance
Fistful of Vengeance
Action, Crime, Drama, Fantasy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
About Fate
About Fate
Comedy
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Sacrifice
Kurbaan
Action, Crime, Drama
2009, India
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