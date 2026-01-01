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Lewis Tan
Lewis Tan Lewis Tan
Kinoafisha Persons Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan

Date of Birth
4 February 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Mortal Kombat II 8.1
Mortal Kombat II (2026)
Mortal Kombat 6.7
Mortal Kombat (2021)
About Fate 6.6
About Fate (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mortal Kombat II 8.1
Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat 2
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice 6.6
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice
Action, Comedy, Crime 2026, USA
Copperhead 5.6
Copperhead Safe House
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Wildcat 5.1
Wildcat Wildcat
Action, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Fistful of Vengeance 4.4
Fistful of Vengeance Fistful of Vengeance
Action, Crime, Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
About Fate 6.6
About Fate About Fate
Comedy 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Mortal Kombat 6.7
Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Sacrifice 5.7
Sacrifice Kurbaan
Action, Crime, Drama 2009, India
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