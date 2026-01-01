Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Myriem Akheddiou
Myriem Akheddiou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Myriem Akheddiou
Myriem Akheddiou
Myriem Akheddiou
Date of Birth
27 September 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.4
Two Days, One Night
(2014)
7.4
On vous croit
(2025)
7.1
Midwives
(2023)
Filmography
6.7
Orange Flavoured Wedding
Mariage au goût d'orange
Drama
2026, France
7.4
On vous croit
On vous croit
Drama
2025, Belgium
Alphonse
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2023, France
6.9
The Edge of the Blade
Une affaire d'honneur
Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
7.1
Midwives
Sages-femmes
Drama
2023, France
6.2
Titane
Titane
Drama, Thriller
2021, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.8
The Shift
The Shift
Drama, Thriller
2020, Italy / Belgium
6.5
Young Ahmed
Le jeune Ahmed / The Young Ahmed
Drama
2019, Belgium
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree