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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Liam Gavin
Liam Gavin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liam Gavin
Liam Gavin
Liam Gavin
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.2
The Haunting of Bly Manor
(2020)
5.8
A Dark Song
(2016)
5.5
Something in the Dirt
(2022)
Filmography
5.5
Something in the Dirt
Something in the Dirt
Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Drama, Horror, Mystery,
2020, USA
5.8
A Dark Song
A Dark Song
Horror
2016, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
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