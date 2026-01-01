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Jana Mitsoula
Jana Mitsoula
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jana Mitsoula
Jana Mitsoula
Jana Mitsoula
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.1
The Hollow Child
(2017)
Filmography
5.1
The Hollow Child
The Hollow Child
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
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