Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Edward Sonnenblick
Edward Sonnenblick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Sonnenblick
Edward Sonnenblick
Edward Sonnenblick
Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
9.0
Guru Nanak Jahaz
(2025)
8.0
Sam Bahadur
(2023)
7.7
Captain Miller
(2023)
Filmography
Unconditional
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, Israel
9
Guru Nanak Jahaz
History
2025, India
7.7
Captain Miller
Captain Miller
Action, Adventure, Drama
2023, India
8
Sam Bahadur
Sam Bahadur
Biography, Drama, War
2023, India
Watch trailer
7.6
Devil
Devil
Action, Drama, Thriller
2023, India
7.4
Kesari
Kesari
Action, Drama, War, History
2019, India
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree