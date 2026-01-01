Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Edward Sonnenblick Edward Sonnenblick
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Sonnenblick

Edward Sonnenblick

Edward Sonnenblick

Date of Birth
1 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

9.0
Guru Nanak Jahaz (2025)
Sam Bahadur 8.0
Sam Bahadur (2023)
Captain Miller 7.7
Captain Miller (2023)

Filmography

Unconditional
Unconditional
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, Israel
9
Guru Nanak Jahaz
History 2025, India
Captain Miller 7.7
Captain Miller Captain Miller
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, India
Sam Bahadur 8
Sam Bahadur Sam Bahadur
Biography, Drama, War 2023, India
Watch trailer
Devil 7.6
Devil Devil
Action, Drama, Thriller 2023, India
Kesari 7.4
Kesari Kesari
Action, Drama, War, History 2019, India
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more