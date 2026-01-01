The film is based on a true incident of 20th century popularly known as Komagata Maru incident. The film unveils a poignant chapter in history when a group of Indian Sikh immigrants aboard a Japanese steamship named Komagata Maru arrived in Vancouver carrying 376 passengers from India. Canada, enforcing discriminatory immigration laws, denied entry to most passengers who were of Indian descent. After two months of legal battles and protests, the ship was forced to return to India. The incident highlights racial prejudices and immigration policies of the time, symbolising a struggle for Equality and Justice.
CountryIndia
Runtime2 hours 20 minutes
Production year2025
Budget180,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross$1,377,467
ProductionTrue Roots Productions, Vehli Janta Films