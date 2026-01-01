Menu
Kinoafisha Films Guru Nanak Jahaz

Guru Nanak Jahaz

18+
Synopsis

The film is based on a true incident of 20th century popularly known as Komagata Maru incident. The film unveils a poignant chapter in history when a group of Indian Sikh immigrants aboard a Japanese steamship named Komagata Maru arrived in Vancouver carrying 376 passengers from India. Canada, enforcing discriminatory immigration laws, denied entry to most passengers who were of Indian descent. After two months of legal battles and protests, the ship was forced to return to India. The incident highlights racial prejudices and immigration policies of the time, symbolising a struggle for Equality and Justice.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget 180,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $1,377,467
Production True Roots Productions, Vehli Janta Films
Also known as
Guru Nanak Jahaz
Director
Sharan Art
Cast
Gurpreet Ghuggi
Tarsem Jassar
Balwinder Bullet
Cast and Crew

Film rating

9.2
Rate 14 votes
8.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
