Martin Dubreuil
Kinoafisha Persons Martin Dubreuil

Date of Birth
26 May 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Félix & Meira 6.7
Félix & Meira (2014)
The Great Darkened Days 6.7
The Great Darkened Days (2019)
One Summer 6.6
One Summer (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Peak Everything 6.6
Peak Everything Amour apocalypse
Comedy, Romantic 2025, Canada
One Summer 6.6
One Summer Le temps d'un été
Comedy, Drama 2023, Canada
Piégés 5.6
Piégés
Thriller 2021, Canada
The Great Darkened Days 6.7
The Great Darkened Days La grande noirceur / The Great Darkened Days
Drama, History 2019, Canada
Félix & Meira 6.7
Félix & Meira Félix et Meira
Drama 2014, Canada
