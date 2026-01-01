Martin Dubreuil

Menu
Date of Birth
26 May 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
Félix & Meira
(2014)
6.7
The Great Darkened Days
(2019)
6.6
One Summer
(2023)
Actor
5
6.6
Peak Everything
Amour apocalypse
Comedy, Romantic
2025, Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
One Summer
Le temps d'un été
Comedy, Drama
2023, Canada
5.6
Piégés
Thriller
2021, Canada
6.7
The Great Darkened Days
La grande noirceur / The Great Darkened Days
Drama, History
2019, Canada
6.7
Félix & Meira
Félix et Meira
Drama
2014, Canada
