Mario Martone
Date of Birth
20 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The King of Laughter 7.2
The King of Laughter (2021)
Nostalgia 6.6
Nostalgia (2022)
Nasty Love 6.4
Nasty Love (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fuori 5.6
Fuori
Drama 2025, France / Italy
Nostalgia 6.6
Nostalgia
Drama 2022, Italy / France
Watch trailer
The King of Laughter 7.2
The King of Laughter
Biography, Drama 2021, Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
The Mayor of Rione Sanità 5.8
The Mayor of Rione Sanità
Drama, Crime 2019, Italy
Capri-Revolution 5.7
Capri-Revolution
Drama, History 2018, Italy / France
Ferrante Fever 6
Ferrante Fever
Documentary 2017, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Nasty Love 6.4
Nasty Love
Detective, Romantic 1995, Italy
