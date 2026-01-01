Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Mario Martone
Mario Martone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mario Martone
Mario Martone
Mario Martone
Date of Birth
20 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.2
The King of Laughter
(2021)
6.6
Nostalgia
(2022)
6.4
Nasty Love
(1995)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
1995
All
7
Films
7
Writer
6
Director
6
Actor
1
5.6
Fuori
Fuori
Drama
2025, France / Italy
6.6
Nostalgia
Nostalgia
Drama
2022, Italy / France
Watch trailer
7.2
The King of Laughter
Qui rido io
Biography, Drama
2021, Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
5.8
The Mayor of Rione Sanità
The Mayor of the Rione Sanità / Il sindaco del Rione Sanità
Drama, Crime
2019, Italy
5.7
Capri-Revolution
Capri-Revolution
Drama, History
2018, Italy / France
6
Ferrante Fever
Ferrante Fever
Documentary
2017, Italy / France
Watch trailer
6.4
Nasty Love
L'amore molesto
Detective, Romantic
1995, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree