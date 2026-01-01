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Kinoafisha
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Adriana Barraza
Awards
Awards and nominations of Adriana Barraza
Adriana Barraza
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Adriana Barraza
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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