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About
Filmography
Kubilay Tunçer
Kubilay Tunçer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kubilay Tunçer
Kubilay Tunçer
Kubilay Tunçer
Date of Birth
12 June 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
The Wild Pear Tree
(2018)
7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears
(2024)
7.4
A Tale of Three Sisters
(2019)
Filmography
7.2
Aşk ve Gözyaşı
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.9
Baglanti Hatasi
Baglanti Hatasi
Drama
2025, Turkey
7.5
Cem Karaca and his tears
Cem Karaca'nin Gözyaslari
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, Turkey
5.5
Biz Kimden Kaciyorduk Anne?
Drama
2023, Turkey
7.1
Sıcak Kafa
Drama, Adventure, Mystery,
2022, Turkey
7
Doğu
Comedy
2021, Turkey
7.2
Fatma
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2021, Turkey
7.4
A Tale of Three Sisters
Kiz Kardesler / A Tale of Three Sisters
Drama
2019, Turkey / Germany / Netherlands / Greece
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