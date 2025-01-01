Menu
Awards and nominations of Helena Zengel

Helena Zengel
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
