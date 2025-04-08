Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda - trailer
Kinoafisha Trailers Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda. Trailer

Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda. Trailer

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 8 April 2025
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda – Rabbits from the magician's hat will once again be given space to conjure up smiles on the faces of viewers across all generations. Thanks to the story and graphics, which meet the current trends in animated production, the film has ambitions to reach and entertain the whole family. The main roles will be played by the rabbits Bob and Bobek living in a maringotka after a famous magician in a gardening colony, where a competition for the best Zlatý kořen vegetables is being prepared. Bob and Bobek enter the competition, but their gardening skills are not the best and the competition is fierce. And on top of that, all the crops start to disappear from the gardens of all the contestants. Can Bob and Bobek uncover the culprit? And who will finally win the contest for the Golden Root?
8.3 Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda
Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda Animation, Comedy, Family, 2024, Czechia
Harvest - trailer in russian 00:58
Harvest  trailer in russian
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary - trailer in russian 02:04
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary  trailer in russian
Hell House LLC: Lineage - trailer in russian 01:44
Hell House LLC: Lineage  trailer in russian
The heartthrob - trailer 01:32
The heartthrob  trailer
Levsha - trailer 01:15
Levsha  trailer
Alice in Wonderland - trailer 2 01:26
Alice in Wonderland  trailer 2
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc - trailer in russian 01:06
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc  trailer in russian
Redemption - trailer 01:45
Redemption  trailer
Badlands - trailer in russian 01:59
Badlands  trailer in russian
Bambi: The Reckoning - trailer in russian 01:33
Bambi: The Reckoning  trailer in russian
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more