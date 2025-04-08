Bob a Bobek ve filmu: Na stope Mrkvojeda
– Rabbits from the magician's hat will once again be given space to conjure up smiles on the faces of viewers across all generations. Thanks to the story and graphics, which meet the current trends in animated production, the film has ambitions to reach and entertain the whole family. The main roles will be played by the rabbits Bob and Bobek living in a maringotka after a famous magician in a gardening colony, where a competition for the best Zlatý kořen vegetables is being prepared. Bob and Bobek enter the competition, but their gardening skills are not the best and the competition is fierce. And on top of that, all the crops start to disappear from the gardens of all the contestants. Can Bob and Bobek uncover the culprit? And who will finally win the contest for the Golden Root?