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Lara Rossi
Lara Rossi Lara Rossi
Kinoafisha Persons Lara Rossi

Lara Rossi

Lara Rossi

Date of Birth
14 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

I May Destroy You 7.7
I May Destroy You (2020)
Crossing Lines 7.4
Crossing Lines (2013)
Sebastian 6.9
Sebastian (2024)

Filmography

NCIS: Tony & Ziva 6.8
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Drama, Action 2025, USA
Sebastian 6.9
Sebastian Sebastian
Drama 2024, Belgium / Finland / France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Midwich Cuckoos 6.6
The Midwich Cuckoos
Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, Great Britain
Angela Black 6.2
Angela Black
Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Discworld 5.8
Discworld
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
I May Destroy You 7.7
I May Destroy You
Drama 2020, USA/Great Britain
Military Wives 6.5
Military Wives Military Wives
Comedy 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Iron Sky: The Coming Race 5.1
Iron Sky: The Coming Race Iron Sky the Coming Race
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2018, Finland / Germany
Watch trailer
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