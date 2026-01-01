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About
Filmography
Lara Rossi
Lara Rossi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lara Rossi
Lara Rossi
Lara Rossi
Date of Birth
14 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
I May Destroy You
(2020)
7.4
Crossing Lines
(2013)
6.9
Sebastian
(2024)
Filmography
6.8
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Drama, Action
2025, USA
6.9
Sebastian
Sebastian
Drama
2024, Belgium / Finland / France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
The Midwich Cuckoos
Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, Great Britain
6.2
Angela Black
Drama, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
5.8
Discworld
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
7.7
I May Destroy You
Drama
2020, USA/Great Britain
6.5
Military Wives
Military Wives
Comedy
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.1
Iron Sky: The Coming Race
Iron Sky the Coming Race
Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy
2018, Finland / Germany
Watch trailer
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