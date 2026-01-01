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About
Måns Mårlind
Måns Mårlind
Kinoafisha
Persons
Måns Mårlind
Måns Mårlind
Måns Mårlind
Date of Birth
29 July 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.5
The Bridge
(2011)
7.6
The Bridge
(2013)
7.4
Midnight Sun
(2016)
Filmography
7
Shadowplay
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, France/Canada/Germany
6.8
Eld & lågor
Swoon
Romantic
2018, Sweden
Watch trailer
7.4
Midnight Sun
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, Sweden
7.6
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
6.9
Underworld Awakening
Underworld: Awakening
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action
2012, USA
Watch trailer
8.5
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2011, Sweden
6.9
6 Souls
Shelter / 6 Souls
Thriller, Horror
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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