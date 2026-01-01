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Måns Mårlind
Måns Mårlind Måns Mårlind
Kinoafisha Persons Måns Mårlind

Måns Mårlind

Måns Mårlind

Date of Birth
29 July 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

The Bridge 8.5
The Bridge (2011)
The Bridge 7.6
The Bridge (2013)
Midnight Sun 7.4
Midnight Sun (2016)

Filmography

Shadowplay 7
Shadowplay
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, France/Canada/Germany
Eld & lågor 6.8
Eld & lågor Swoon
Romantic 2018, Sweden
Watch trailer
Midnight Sun 7.4
Midnight Sun
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2016, Sweden
The Bridge 7.6
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Underworld Awakening 6.9
Underworld Awakening Underworld: Awakening
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2012, USA
Watch trailer
The Bridge 8.5
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, Sweden
6 Souls 6.9
6 Souls Shelter / 6 Souls
Thriller, Horror 2010, USA
Watch trailer
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