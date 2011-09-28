Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Bridge poster
The Bridge poster
The Bridge poster
The Bridge poster
The Bridge poster
The Bridge poster
The Bridge poster
The Bridge poster
Ratings
8.1 IMDb Rating: 8.6
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Bridge

The Bridge (2011 - 2018)

Bron / Broen 18+
Production year 2011
Country Sweden
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel SVT1
Runtime 38 hours 0 minute

TV series description

After a young woman's body is discovered in the middle of the Øresund Bridge, which connects the Danish capital with the Swedish city of Malmö, detectives Saga Norén and Martin Rohde from the police departments of both countries begin working together to solve the murder and find the culprit. The investigators are unaware that they have come face to face with a ruthless and bloodthirsty terrorist. This case will mark the beginning of a long-standing collaboration between detectives from Denmark and Sweden.
Cast
Cast
Sofia Helin
Sofia Helin
Thure Lindhardt
Kim Bodnia
Kim Bodnia
Sarah Boberg
Rafael Pettersson
Gabriel Flores Jair
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives
Crime TV Series Crime TV Series

Series rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Bridge - Season 1 Season 1
2011, 10 episodes
 
The Bridge - Season 2 Season 2
2013, 10 episodes
 
The Bridge - Season 3 Season 3
2015, 10 episodes
 
The Bridge - Season 4 Season 4
2018, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more