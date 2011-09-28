After a young woman's body is discovered in the middle of the Øresund Bridge, which connects the Danish capital with the Swedish city of Malmö, detectives Saga Norén and Martin Rohde from the police departments of both countries begin working together to solve the murder and find the culprit. The investigators are unaware that they have come face to face with a ruthless and bloodthirsty terrorist. This case will mark the beginning of a long-standing collaboration between detectives from Denmark and Sweden.

